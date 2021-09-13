31,538 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $120.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.44.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,264,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,875 shares of company stock valued at $19,155,010 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

