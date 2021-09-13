31,758 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Bought by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,768 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,064,000 after buying an additional 1,068,384 shares during the last quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,007,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,107,000 after buying an additional 388,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,236,000 after buying an additional 343,138 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 473,134 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

