$321.15 Million in Sales Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to post sales of $321.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $312.65 million to $335.19 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $300.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $92.29 on Monday. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $81.55 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Dorman Products by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

