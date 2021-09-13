$324.46 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will announce sales of $324.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $330.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $316.90 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $297.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 25,025 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $687,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 164,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,771,000 after acquiring an additional 181,942 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 110,215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $94.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $98.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

