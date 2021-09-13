33,431 Shares in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Acquired by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.22% of NV5 Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 8.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in NV5 Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in NV5 Global by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NV5 Global by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVEE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $928,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,109.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $3,146,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,316 shares of company stock worth $7,262,266 in the last 90 days. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded down $3.01 on Monday, hitting $101.79. 711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.61.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

