34,510 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,510 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,513. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.17.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPR. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

