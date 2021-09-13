357,938 Shares in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU) Purchased by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 357,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,000.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tio Tech A in the second quarter worth about $2,500,000.

Tio Tech A stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,776. Tio Tech A has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

