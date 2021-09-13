362,331 Shares in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 362,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of Insmed as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Insmed by 14.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 13.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 65,377 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 159,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter.

INSM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,469. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The business had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

