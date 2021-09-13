$4.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.21. Meritage Homes reported earnings of $2.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $18.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.76 to $19.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $21.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.70 to $27.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.56.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTH traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.50. 316,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,750. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.81 and a 200-day moving average of $99.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.71.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

