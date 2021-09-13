430,212 Shares in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) Purchased by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 430,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000.

GPACU traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.83. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,955. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

