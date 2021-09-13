4,368 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 63,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,130,000. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 63,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,515,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $278.59. 173,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,568,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.60 and its 200-day moving average is $269.04. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

