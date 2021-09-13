550,884 Shares in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Bought by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 550,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,000. RLX Technology makes up approximately 0.7% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 12.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 213.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 108,042 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 2,636.5% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,485,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,069 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 32.1% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,276,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,148,000 after acquiring an additional 310,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RLX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.20. 203,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,620,347. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.