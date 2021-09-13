$6.52 EPS Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.20. Nucor reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 934.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $19.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $20.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $16.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after buying an additional 630,528 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after buying an additional 4,857,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 315,179 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $112.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

