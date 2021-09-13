62,000 Shares in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of PDF Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,323,000 after buying an additional 232,731 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 19.2% in the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,216,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 804,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after buying an additional 59,575 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 25.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 40,315 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions stock opened at $22.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $842.89 million, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.47.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PDFS shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDF Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

