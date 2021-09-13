$645.93 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will post $645.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $729.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $568.40 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $872.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,968,000 after purchasing an additional 655,652 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COOP opened at $41.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $34.87. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

