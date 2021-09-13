$68.26 Million in Sales Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will announce $68.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.73 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $68.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $277.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.22 million to $279.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $293.98 million, with estimates ranging from $290.13 million to $299.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.49 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Roth Capital cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $65,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $214.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

