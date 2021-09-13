$683.63 Million in Sales Expected for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will report $683.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $690.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $680.00 million. Roku posted sales of $451.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.00.

Shares of ROKU opened at $328.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a 1 year low of $152.62 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.18 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $391.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.44.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,918,271.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $206,232,131. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

