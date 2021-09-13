$684.73 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will post sales of $684.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $687.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $679.50 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $548.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $459.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $417.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. FMR LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.