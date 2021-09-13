70489 (PAA.TO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get 70489 (PAA.TO) alerts:

70489 has a 1 year low of C$18.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.