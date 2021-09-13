$73.93 Million in Sales Expected for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to report $73.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.00 million. Premier Financial posted sales of $78.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $302.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.80 million to $308.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $299.70 million, with estimates ranging from $291.60 million to $307.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Premier Financial by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 17,717 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Premier Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 236,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Premier Financial by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,410 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Premier Financial by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Premier Financial by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 59,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFC opened at $29.52 on Monday. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.13%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

