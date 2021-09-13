74,930 Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Bought by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for 3.0% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. QCM Cayman Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SH. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 50.0% during the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 1,035,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after acquiring an additional 345,101 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at $14,400,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 39.8% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 724,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 206,467 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 12.1% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 695,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at $7,847,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $21.31.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

