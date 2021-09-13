782,029 Shares in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) Acquired by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 782,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,895,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,487,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 162,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,997,000.

Get GX Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GXIIU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.88. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,780. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.