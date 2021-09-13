$801.22 Million in Sales Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post sales of $801.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $805.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $795.70 million. Match Group posted sales of $639.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $164.38 on Monday. Match Group has a 12-month low of $100.61 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.27.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

