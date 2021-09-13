$869.06 Million in Sales Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will report $869.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $867.00 million to $871.00 million. Nielsen posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%.

NLSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

NYSE NLSN opened at $19.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,327,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,599,000 after acquiring an additional 92,687 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.