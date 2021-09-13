8PAY Hits Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $408,455.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00079146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00123176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00174411 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,060.79 or 1.00083362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.87 or 0.07175992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.51 or 0.00931759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002959 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.