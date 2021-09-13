$9.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will post sales of $9.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.54 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $8.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $39.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.53 billion to $40.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $39.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.26 billion to $39.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,581,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $146,268,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $128.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $129.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.21.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

