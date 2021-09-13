A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Tobam lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 33.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Shares of AOS opened at $70.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average is $69.08.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

