A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) were up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.67. Approximately 2,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 755,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEN shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial raised their target price on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.93.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.11%. Research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $32,176.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $64,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $233,632 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at $14,501,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in A10 Networks by 357.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,694,000 after buying an additional 1,113,505 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in A10 Networks by 42.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,278,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,912,000 after buying an additional 977,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in A10 Networks by 370.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 848,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in A10 Networks by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,535,000 after buying an additional 558,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

