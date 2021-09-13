Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Tops $1.69

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $94.06 million and approximately $39.16 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00003824 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00059019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00150827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00042637 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 57,462,394 coins and its circulating supply is 55,698,230 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

