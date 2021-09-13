Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to announce $9.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.54 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $8.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $39.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.53 billion to $40.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $39.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.26 billion to $39.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

NYSE:ABT opened at $128.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day moving average of $119.21. The company has a market capitalization of $228.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $146,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

