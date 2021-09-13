Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Reduced by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 3.4% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.75. The company had a trading volume of 17,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,279. The stock has a market cap of $226.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.21.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

