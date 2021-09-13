AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.27. 155,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,983,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $189.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.13 and a 200-day moving average of $112.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

