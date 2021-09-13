Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 3,400 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.79 per share, with a total value of $138,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 145,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $6,045,050.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 100 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $3,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 669,427 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029,875.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.22. 2,250,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. On average, analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,383,000 after buying an additional 1,997,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GoodRx by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,397,000 after buying an additional 504,944 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,583,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,613,000 after buying an additional 163,273 shares in the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GDRX. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upgraded GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.65.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

