Abulaba (AAA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27.00

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded up 561% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, Abulaba has traded up 59.9% against the US dollar. Abulaba has a market capitalization of $6,828.24 and approximately $27.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abulaba coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Abulaba

Abulaba is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Abulaba Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

