Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $58.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Academy Sports and Outdoors traded as high as $46.16 and last traded at $45.98, with a volume of 85687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.74.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,299 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 728,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,087 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

