Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $58.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Academy Sports and Outdoors traded as high as $46.16 and last traded at $45.98, with a volume of 85687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.74.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
