ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

ACAD has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ACAD opened at $16.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.66.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 609,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,733,000 after buying an additional 326,895 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 79,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

