Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Bought by HealthInvest Partners AB

HealthInvest Partners AB grew its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Accuray comprises about 9.9% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB owned approximately 2.47% of Accuray worth $10,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 543,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,688 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Accuray by 45.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Accuray by 119.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 75,312 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Accuray news, Director Byron C. Scott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Levine purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,380.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $154,650. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARAY shares. TheStreet downgraded Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

ARAY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.71 million, a PE ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 1.86.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes cyberKnife and tomo therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy and adaptive radiation therapy.

