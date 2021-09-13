ACoconut Trading 31.6% Lower This Week (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $585,820.48 and $76,701.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00050191 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 117.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ACoconut

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.