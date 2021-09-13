Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Tops One Day Volume of $158,647.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.88 million and $158,647.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,276.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,300.20 or 0.07288958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.08 or 0.00393309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $617.67 or 0.01364220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00123965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $264.05 or 0.00583202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.70 or 0.00480830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.18 or 0.00349368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

