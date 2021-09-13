ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Robert P. Goodman Sells 31,755 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Robert P. Goodman sold 31,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $641,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ACVA traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.27. 1,599,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,276. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACVA. Piper Sandler raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

