ACV Auctions Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 20th (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions’ (NASDAQ:ACVA) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 20th. ACV Auctions had issued 16,550,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $413,750,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACVA shares. Citigroup raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.18.

ACVA opened at $19.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,145,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,453,402.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 175.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

