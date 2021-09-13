Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given “Buy” Rating at Jonestrading

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jonestrading in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jonestrading’s price target points to a potential upside of 155.10% from the company’s current price.

ADAP has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 206,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,016. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $917.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 486,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 63,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

