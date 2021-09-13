Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) PT Raised to $7.00 at SVB Leerink

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

ADAP has been the subject of several other reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $6.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

