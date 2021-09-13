Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.85. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 80,114 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $945.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. Research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

