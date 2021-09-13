adbank (ADB) Market Cap Achieves $1.76 Million

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One adbank coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, adbank has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. adbank has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $109,285.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

adbank Coin Profile

adbank is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,325,674 coins. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

