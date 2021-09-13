ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Up to $26.77

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.77, but opened at $28.06. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.27, with a volume of 693 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.47.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

