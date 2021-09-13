AdEx Network Trading Down 13.3% Over Last Week (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $68.59 million and approximately $17.42 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00060009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00150176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00043155 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 137,324,159 coins and its circulating supply is 128,881,683 coins. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

