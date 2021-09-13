AdEx Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00060336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00152042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.00 or 0.00734779 BTC.

About AdEx

ADX is a coin. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

