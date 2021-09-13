Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,409 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $11,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,611. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $11.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $646.99. 46,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,621. The stock has a market cap of $308.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $631.81 and a 200 day moving average of $545.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.69.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

