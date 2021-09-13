Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,411 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 5.2% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 38.7% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 19.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 61.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Adobe by 110.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 12.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.69.

Shares of ADBE traded down $8.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $649.98. 16,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $631.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.